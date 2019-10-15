BROUSSARD — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Our Savior’s Church in Broussard for Kenneth J. Segura, 64, who passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in the Nativity of Our Lady Cemetery in New Iberia.
Pastor Paul Neel will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until Noon.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Segura was born on January 7, 1955, to the late Alton and Lois Bodin Segura. He was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High and worked for Dutch Gosnell, Allen Tank and Cameron International. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Suire Segura of New Iberia; son Brandon Segura (Jody) of Erath; daughters Hope Segura of New Iberia and Amy Segura (Andy Marshall) of New Iberia; brothers Percy Segura of New Iberia, Lynn Segura (Brenda) of New Iberia and Ronald Segura (Tina) of St. Martinville; and grandchildren Jace Segura, Landyn Segura, Joshua Segura, Tony Segura, Trevor Faucheaux, Dylan Vidrine and Madison Vidrine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son Christopher; mother and father-in-law, Mary and Eugene Suire; and a sister-in-law Cheryl Segura.
Pallbearers will be Troy Segura, Ben Segura, Damon Suire, Richard Suire, Zachary Lavergne and Micah Charpentier.
To view online obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.