Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Kenneth E. “Keno” Patton Sr., 92, who passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery Annex in New Iberia, with military honors provided by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard.
Kenneth Eugene Patton Sr. was born in Webb City, Oklahoma on December 27, 1927, to the late Joseph A. Patton Sr. and Icle Epley Patton. In his college years he enjoyed boxing. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during WWII, where he trained as an airplane mechanic and was the recipient of the WWII Victory Medal. A faithful Christian, Mr. Patton read his Bible daily and was a member of Cornerstone Cowboy Church and Gideons International. He was a dedicated family man who enjoyed woodworking, fishing, doing crossword puzzles and working with cattle and horses at Patton Farms. Mr. Keno was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by a son, Kenneth “Kenny” Patton Jr. and wife Phyllis of New Iberia; granddaughters Ansley Barnes and husband Paul of Katy, Texas and Angela Blanchard and husband Brian of New Iberia; sister Patsy Patton Duck of New Iberia; brother Earl E. Patton and wife Lorraine of New Iberia; great-grandchildren Hailey Blanchard Bell and spouse Daniel, Ali Blanchard, Courtney Blanchard, Patton Barnes, Paisley Barnes and Parker Barnes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lillia Pesson Patton; a brother Joseph Alfred Patton Jr.; and a great-grandchild Ashtyn Barnes.
Pallbearers will be Paul Barnes, Brian Blanchard, Patton Barnes, Eddie Patton, Mark Duck and Bobby Patton.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana and all of his caregivers from Arc of Acadiana for your care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Arc of Acadiana, 6400 Highway 90 West, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.