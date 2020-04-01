Kenneth C. Peltier

A private family graveside service was held for Kenneth “Kenny” C. Peltier, 68, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. Kenny passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Kenny was born December 25, 1951, to the late Morris Peltier Sr. and Lorena Guidry Peltier.
Kenny was a lover of all people. He served for 25 years as an altar server at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He loved doing yardwork and enjoyed going to the annual gumbo cookoffs, watching parades and dancing at Bouligny Plaza. Kenny, having possessed such an innocent, kind and loving nature, touched many who came to know him. He will be very deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his oldest brother Morris Peltier Jr. and wife Priscilla; brother Philip J. Peltier; and sister Melinda Baldridge and her husband Chris. Survivors also include 11 nieces and nephews; 17 great-nieces and nephews; and 1 great-great-niece.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy M. Peltier; and a great-nephew, Wyatt J. Martensen.
The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to Brenna Castille, the second floor medical staff at Iberia Medical Center, New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice, Palliative Care and Home Health for the exceptional care given to Kenny.
