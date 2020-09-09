Kenneth Breaux Sr.

A gathering for friends and family will be held for Kenneth L. Breaux Sr. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia beginning at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Born in Houma and a resident of New Iberia, Kenneth L. Breaux Sr., was born to Joseph and Elizabeth D. Adams Breaux on November 11, 1947.
Kenneth L. Breaux Sr. passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:58 a.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
Kenneth enjoyed watching the TV series Star Trek, woodworking, loved reading western novels, collecting movies, enjoying working in the oil industry, and love his family, in an old school sort of way.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Wolf and husband Daniel, Kenneth L. Breaux Jr., Christopher Breaux and Jamie Breaux; grandchildren, Shawn Neuville, Justin Neuville, Tony DeRouen, Daven Breaux, Nicholas Breaux, Katelyn Breaux, Kamryn Breaux, Mackenzie Richard and Alexis Richard; three great-grandchildren; sibling, Larry Breaux; Mark Lirette, Merlin Lirette, Mitchell Lirette and Sandra L. Boutwell; companion, Paulette Delcambre and former wife Junita Bellard.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth D. Adams Breaux, Deanne B. Domingue, and Richard Breaux.
In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.