Funeral services will be conducted for Kennedi A. Jones, 7, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemell Drive, with Rev. Cannon A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem., officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m.
A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Kennedi Aniya Jones was born on April 18, 2013, at 9:04 a.m. to Fallon Louis and Kenwood Jones Jr. On Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:36 a.m. she became our guardian angel.
Kennedi was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, a second-grade student at North Lewis Elementary in the French Immersion program, as well as a student at LA Dance Powerhouse for three years where she enjoyed ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop and cheer.
Kennedi loved Tik Tok and enjoyed watching the videos. Kennedi’s personality kept your attention, because you never knew what to expect. Kennedi had the most beautiful smile that would light up your soul and if you were lucky enough to be in her presence, the pure joy radiating from her would be obvious. She was a wonderful big sister who taught her siblings a lot and she always had their back. When they would see her, the room lit up. When you think of Kennedi, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and it should be lived to the fullest.
She leaves to cherish her sweet memories to her parents, Fallon Louis and Kenwood Jones Jr. of New Iberia; three sisters, Paris Simon of Cade, Kenzlee and Kyland Jones, and one brother, Kristian Jones, all of New Iberia; maternal grandparents, Evelyn and John Louis Sr. of Cade; paternal grandparents, Lois and Kenwood Jones Sr.; paternal great-grandfather, Glenwood Jones Sr.; paternal great-grandmother Lydia Fontenette; her uncle and godfather John Louis Jr. of Cade; five aunts, Keiyanna Small of Houston, Kailyn Finely (Corey), Nateisha Bell, Kaleisha Jones and Lillian Jones of New Iberia; her bonus mom, Ronea Jack of New Iberia; two godmothers, Marquetta Placide (Derrick) and Tierra King of Baton Rouge; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lena and Sterling James Jr.; Rita Simon Louis and Clarence “Brother” Louis; paternal grandparents, Russell Fontenette Sr. and Hariett Lee Jones; great-grandfather, David Williams Sr.; and one uncle Demarcus Fontenette.
Serving as active pallbearers are Brandon Thomas, Jorick Latula, Travis Gaddison, Jacolby Allen, Cedric Cormier and Jacob Sigue.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
