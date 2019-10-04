Kenisha Landry Antoine

Funeral services will be held for Kenisha “Kelo” L. Antoine, 37, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia. Rev. David Jones will officiate.
Entombment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Church Mausoleum.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Kenisha departed this life at 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in New Iberia.
“Kelo,” as she was affectionately known, enjoyed taking vacations to the beach, cooking and spending time with her family. She loved her job working as a custodian at Coteau Elementary and Iberia Parish Courthouse.
She leaves to cherish fond memories of her life, her loving husband, Christopher Antoine of New Iberia; her mother, Deanna Landry (Tyrone Hensley); her father, Nelson Landry Sr. of New Iberia; four sons, Kentavien Ledet, Christopher Antoine Jr., Dacody Antoine and Dreson Antoine all of New Iberia; two brothers, Germany Landry and Akeem Rhine of New Iberia,; four sisters, Karis Landry (Deion Merrick), Crystal Landry (Thomas Wesley) and Ashley Knatt all of New Iberia and Tara Glover of Houma; one special aunt, Linda Nunez of Abbeville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kenisha was preceded in death by Nelson Landry Jr., Leanna Alexis Johnson, Emick Perro Sr., Mary St. Julien, Joseph Antoine, Viola Landry Benoit, Mervin Landry and Chazton Guidry.
Serving as Pallbearers are Thomas Westley, Donnie Celestine, Johnathan Campbell, Tyrone Hensley, Germany Landry, Akeem Rhine, Louise Alexis and Junius Alexis.
Honorary Pallbearers are Damion Landry, Emick Perro Jr., Jeff Morris, Shane Landry, Torraine Allen and Millie Allen.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.