JEANERETTE — A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Kendal Thompson Jr., 17, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at First Jerusalem Baptist Church at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Jeanerette, he passed at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his fathers, LaDarren Gardner of New Iberia and Kendal Thompson Sr. of Jeanerette; his mother, Shanerika Williams Raymond (Dimone Sr.) of Jeanerette; one son, Kaden Borel of Jeanerette; a loving friend, Shaniya Borel of Jeanerette; six brothers, K’Vonte Thompson, Ja’Vonte Williams, Dimone Raymond Jr., Cortez Borel and Karter Thompson, all of Jeanerette, and Travontre Butts of New Iberia; six sisters, Carmen Thompson, Camille Williams, Jalana Borel and Kendrell Thompson, all of Jeanerette, Jakatlyn Matthew of Lafayette and Shadimond Curley of New Iberia; special cousins Kenward Thomas Jr. and Jaseanna Raymond of Jeanerette; godparents James Greene and Shanewillow Williams of Jeanerette; paternal great-grandmother, Rita Wilson of New Iberia; maternal great-grandmother, Shirley Sam Williams of Jeanerette; maternal great-grandfather, Jessie Lee Williams of Jeanerette; paternal grandparents, Connie Gardner and Juanita Johnson (Lawrence Thompson) of New Iberia; maternal grandparents, Judy Lively (Albert) of Jeanerette; loving aunts Shamika Williams Raymond (Jason), Jalishia Thomas, both of Jeanerette, and Shanequella Williams of Lafayette; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Martin Sr; paternal grandfather, Haward Micheal Green; aunts Anna Hines and Wanda Williams; one uncle, Colbert Lee Williams Jr.; great-grandfather, Colbert Lee Williams Sr.; great-great-grandfather, Elton Lee Green; two cousins, Ja’Hari Raymond and Kawaski Green; and one great-great-aunt, Ella Mae McNeely.
Active Pallbearers are Troy Gilliam, Nicholas Francis Jr., Jayden Lewis, Trevon Malveaux, Kenward Thomas Jr., K’Vonte Thompson and Jahory Charles.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dural Alexander Jr., James Green, Albert Lively, Jeremiah Rhine, Antonio Toucet, Jeremiah Volter, David Williams, Earl Williams, Kenjuan Williams and Shawn Williams.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfueral.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.