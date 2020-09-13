Kelly Hebert

JEANERETTE — Graveside services will be held for Mrs. Kelly Delcambre Hebert, 88, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Beau Pre Memorial Park with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Mausoleum.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, Ms. Kelly passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at a local nursing home. Mrs. Hebert was an avid gardener and won Garden of the Month several times. She enjoyed travelling, was an excellent cook, and loved to shop. She loved being with family and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Lanie H. Borel and husband Mark of Baton Rouge, Rusty Hebert of Loreauville, Dwan H. Dooley and husband Baron of Jeanerette, Dainna Hebert and fiancé Duane Eldridge of Jeanerette; grandchildren, Brennan Borel and wife Tara of Denham Springs, Ariel Borel of Dallas, Brittnie Dooley of Erath, and Austin Dooley of Jeanerette; and great grandchildren, Dawson Alexander Borel, Adeline Claire Borel and Anna Belle Kirk.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Warren “Poochie” Hebert; parents, Elias and Emedia Romero Delcambre; and sisters, Gertrude Bryant and Ruby Suire.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Rusty Hebert, Mark Borel, Brennan Borel and Austin Dooley.
The family would like to thank her loving caregivers, Cheryl Robin and Natalie Aucoin, Maison Teche Nursing Home and Grace Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org
