Kelly Davis

A Memorial Service will be held for Mrs. Kelly Marie M. Davis, 50, the former Kelly Marie Moses at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Lewis officiating.
Inurnment will follow the service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church No. 2 Cemetery in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9 a.m until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 9:14 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters; Karla Marie Jones (Raymon), Karlisha Marie Moses, and Dessie Mae Davis all of New Iberia; one son, Karl Miles Moses Jr. of New Iberia; one sister, Linda M. Brown of New Iberia; five brothers: Edward Moses (Sandra), Kelvin Moses, Leroy Moses, Albert Moses all of New Iberia, and Leonard Moses (Loubertha) of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Aaliyah Davis, Anthony Davis and Mirkole Moses; a special friend, Karl Miles Norbert Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Anthony Davis; her parents, William Moses Jr. and Dorothy Knatt Moses; brothers, Thomas Moses, Chester Moses, David Moses and William Moses III; two sisters, Betty Moses and Debra Ann Binion; paternal grandparents, Williams Moses Sr. and Ethel Moses; maternal grandparents: Leonard Knatt and Gussie Knatt; one uncle, Chester Moses and five aunts, Francis K. Knatt, Viola K. Villery, Ludie M. Archon, Ethel M. Berard and Cora M. Parker.
