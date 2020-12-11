Kelly Ceasar Joseph

A home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Kelly Ceaser Joseph, 38, at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Reaux officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Rose Hill Cemetery in New Iberia.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home noon until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A resident of New Iberia, she departed her earthly life at 12:06 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Kelly Ceaser Joseph was born on December 14,1981, to Kellogg Johnson Jr. and Gloria Ceaser in Lafayette.
She was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School Class of 2000. She was a great wife, daughter, mother, sister and friend. Her spirit was so warm and she always had a smile and loved to talk.
She leaves in God’s care to cherish her memory, her husband, Johann “Yogi” Joseph, of New Iberia; two sons, Jonathan Joseph and Ja’Kobe Joseph of New Iberia; three daughters, Brianesha Walters of New Iberia and Sydni and Symone Joseph, both of Thibodeaux; her parents, Clarence and Gloria Depass, both of Breaux Bridge; three sisters Ellette Johnson, Twiana Collier, both of Houston and Alexis Depass of South Carolina; two brothers, Lorenzo Ceaser and Rapheal Depass, both of New Iberia; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Joseph Sr. of New Iberia; godparents Nedra Jackson and Bobby Conway; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her biological dad, Kellogg Johnson Jr.; maternal grandparents, Gloria Ceasar and Peter Ceasar; and paternal grandparents, Rose Irvin and Kellogg Johnson.
Active pallbearers will be Jalen Briscoe, Vernon Jenkins, Jeremy Christophe, Shawn Bernard, Brandon Nezey, Artrail Skipper and Devin Breaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ja’ Kobe Joseph, Jonathan Joseph, Lorenzo Ceaser, Ralpheal Depass, Brianesha Walters, Sydni Joseph and Symone Joseph.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.