Keith V. Small

A Home-going celebration of life will be held for Dr. Keith Van Dedrick Small, 52, at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship, 626 W. Main Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Bishop Darren M. Sophus Sr., Pastor, officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday 11 a.m. until the time of the service. He will await the resurrection at St. James Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.
A resident of Lodi, California, he passed at 1:52 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital in Lodi, California.
Keith Van Dedrick Small was born August 19, 1968, to the union of Stanley Joseph Small and Dorothy Mae Collins Small in New Iberia.
After graduating from N.I.S.H. (New Iberia Senior High) in 1986 with honors, Keith continued his education at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge where he studied chemistry. One of Keith’s most memorable times at LSU was pledging Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and joining a lifetime brotherhood. He continued his education at Southern University and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. After graduating from Southern University, Keith participated in a fellowship at E.C.U. (East Carolina University) to earn a Master’s/PhD in chemistry. His experiences lead him to pursue a Master’s degree in biochemistry at Howard University. While at Howard University, Keith was a part of The Human Genome Project at The Institute for Genomic Research (TIGR). This team sequenced the human genome for DNA, which is responsible for many of today’s medical advances. It even landed Keith in an unexpected photo of his brother’s high school Anatomy book. Keith was then accepted to LSU Medical School in New Orleans. While living in New Orleans, Keith developed a hobby of making beer. Keith went on to begin his residency at Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center for OBGYN. However, in true “Keith” fashion of enjoying life, Keith eventually turned his knowledge of Biochemistry and now passion for making beer into a career in wine making that culminated into beer brewing. Keith worked in the world renowned Napa Valley area where he became Head Wine Chemist and later a Brew Master.
He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted companion of eight years, Audrie Fugate, and her three children, Logan (19), Luke (17) and Maggie (15); his parents, Stanley and Dorothy Small, of New Iberia; one sister, Keisha S. Noel (Robert) of Breaux Bridge; one brother, Kory Small of Katy, Texas; one nephew, Darby Small; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Keith was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents: Levy-Leroy Collins Sr. and Georgia Pomier Collins and his paternal grandparents, Daniel Small and Anita Derouen Small.
