Keith A. Johnson

A home-going celebration will be held Mr. Keith Anthony “Hawt Boi” Johnson, 34, a loving son, brother, uncle and godfather at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Mark E. Lewis officiating. Entombment will follow in Mount Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery, 1610 Neco Town Road in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday at the church at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020.
Keith accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church where he was a former member of the Mt. Calvary Trailblazers and basketball team. He once traveled to a National Baptist convention. He loved life and loved spending time with family and friends. As a compassionate, caring person in life, Keith was a provider to many people outside of his immediate family.
He was employed in the oilfield industry and later became an entrepreneur of LOME Clothing, Inc.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Jules Johnson and Carolyn James Johnson, of New Iberia; one sister, LaTrisa George (Kevin Sr.) of New Iberia; two brothers, Jonah J. Linzer Sr. (Bridgette) and Sterling Linzer III of New Iberia; seven nieces, Keri George, Jordan Linzer, Shakira Linzer, Justin Linzer, Shatoya Linzer, Kyla George and Shaniya Linzer; three nephews, Kevin George Jr., Jonah Linzer Jr. and Markel Linzer; one great-nephew, Kameron Henley; his godfather, Donald James Sr.; three godchildren, Markel Linzer, Trinity James and Landon Fontenette; and two special girls, he provided for, Co’Nyree Davis and SaNy Davis. He is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jessie James and Mary James; paternal grandparents, Herbert Johnson Sr., Alfred Simon and Florence Simon; and his godmother Lula Hebert.
Active pallbearers will be Clarence Johnson Jr., Jessie James Jr., Danny Lewis, Rico Turner, Frank Brown and Tyrone Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Fontenette, Jerome James Jr., Kasey Brown, Dedrick Eugene, Gwaine Placide, Gabriel Placide, Perry Joseph, Triston Harrison, Jessie James Jr., Calvin James, Kerry James, Jerome James, Ronald James, Donald James, Terry James, Harold Brown, Bobby Brown, Clarence Johnson Sr., Billy Johnson, Ronald Johnson, Allen Johnson, Clifton Johnson, Danny Johnson, David Johnson, Kevin George Sr., Jonah J. Linzer Jr., Markel Linzer, Kevin George Jr., Jonah J. Linzer Sr. and Sterling Linzer III.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.