A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Keighlie Renee Reaux will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Fr. Matthew Hebert, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Following the mass, Keighlie will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. and will remain open all night until 12:30 p.m. dismissal on Thursday. The Men’s Rosary Group will lead the recitation of the Rosary Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.
Keighlie Renee Reaux passed away on September 12, 2021, at the age of 24 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette. Keighlie was born on December 13, 1996, in New Iberia to Billy Joseph Reaux and Amie Savoy Reaux. Keighlie was a 2015 graduate of New Iberia Senior High.
To know Keighlie was to love her. She would do anything for anyone, put everyone before herself, would give the shirt off her back, never met a stranger and loved with all of her heart. She loved being a mother and she did it so well. Keighlie found a passion in small town boutiques. She loved helping everyone find that perfect outfit for their special occasions. Her dream was to one day own a boutique of her own. Her beautiful blue eyes and contagious smile will be missed tremendously by all who loved her.
Keighlie is survived by her two sons, Karter Paul Bergeron and Krew Paul Bergeron; her parents, Billy Joseph Reaux ans Amie Savoy Reaux; one brother, Kollin Joseph Reaux; two sisters, Kayla Elizabeth and Kali Nicole Reaux; boyfriend Zackary Paul Bergeron; paternal grandparents Morrill and Cheryl Reaux; maternal grandparents, Keith (Karin) Savoy and Marsha (Daniel) Ronsonet; paternal aunts Rachel (Scott) Romero, Masey (Joey) Bergeron, Brandy (Justin) Mertz and Debbie (Brock) Richard; maternal uncles James Savoy and Jade and Blaine Ronsonet; maternal aunt Alysha (Reagan) Champagne; godparents Jade (Peggy) Reaux and Tyra (Jason) Short; godchild Brinleigh Claire Bonin; cousins Caitlyn Buteaux Mauney, Bryce Reaux, Alyssa Bergeron, Gavin Richard, Brayton Mertz, Kelsey Bergeron, Brie Mertz, Cassie Richard, Braylon Bergeron and Escher Champagne.
Keighlie had a special place in her heart for friends who were more like sisters Taylor David, Deja Ruiz Sohm, Alyssia Boutte, Lexi Howard, Kayla Khammany, Mckenna Cobb and Macie Berry.
If the walls could talk, oh the stories they would tell. The memories they all shared will last a lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents.
Our family would like to send a special thank you to the team at Our Lady of Lourdes including Dr.Frank Courmier, Dr. Mario Cardinale, along with all of her nurses.
Pallbearers will be Zackary Bergeron, Kollin Reaux, Bryce Reaux, Brayton Mertz, Tyler Bonin, Tyler Reaux, Hunter Reaux and Jade Reaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be Karter Paul Bergeron, Krew Paul Bergeron and Braylon Dale Bergeron.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Keighlie’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhomecom.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.