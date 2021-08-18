Katy LeBlanc

On Aug. 16, 2021, as the sun was about to set on glorious day, Heaven’s gates opened to receive their faithful servant, Katy Broussard LeBlanc, into her eternal Glory. At her passing she was 71.
Funeral services celebrating Katy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Highland Baptist Church with Rev. David Denton officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Broussard Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Highland Baptist Church on Friday from noon until time of services.
Katy was born April 25, 1950, in Abbeville to the late Wilbert Broussard and the late Gertie Miguez Broussard and was one of seven children born to that union. Katy would eventually meet and marry her best friend, Walter J. “Punchy” LeBlanc, a marriage of over 36 years at his death. Although she has worked various jobs outside the home, Katy’s focus was on her faith and ministry of teaching others about God’s love and living a life in his image. In 1988, she began assisting Rev. Manny Fernandez with his healing masses and ministry, and soon found a need to serve at Highland Baptist Church leading Bible study with adults. Her best friend Nancy recalls Katy beginning with three persons and growing that to over 40 attendees. As Kim said, his mom was “God’s messenger” and loved meeting new people and telling them of God’s promises. She was happiest when serving the Lord.
As a cancer survivor, Katy took advantage of every day and natures beauty. Even while facing her illness, she always had a smile and kind words for anyone she came across. She basked in the glory and beauty of nature and spent the majority of her time outdoors tending to her plants and flowers in her yard. Aside from her faith, she had a fun side that loved being with family. Katy had a love for dining out and listening to old school music, Christian and Gospel, Elvis Presley and Otis Redding to name a few. Her granddaughter Kourtlyn shared a favorite memory of her grandmother turning up the music on her jam box and dancing with her around the house. Great times and even greater memories.
Above all, Katy was God loving and had a servant’s heart. Her family will miss her dearly, but will carry her legacy of faith and service in their hearts and thoughts. Rest well Katy, for we will be reunited one day.
Those left to cherish her memory are her twin sons Kim Paul LeBlanc (Staci) and Kent Joseph LeBlanc; her grandchildren Tiffany Elizabeth LeBlanc, Kourtlyn Marie LeBlanc and Kyron Joseph LeBlanc; three great-grandchildren, Jaylee LeBlanc, Tatum LeBlanc and Jameson LeBlanc; her brothers and sisters, Steve Broussard (Patsy), Clora (Doug) Darcey, Gayle Stelly (Homer), Johnny Broussard (Mona), Gussie Broussard (Bonnie) and Clay Broussard (Lisa); the eighth child that she loved like her own Cathy Broussard; and Katy’s dearest and closest friend Nancy Teer.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. “Punchy” LeBlanc.
Serving as pallbearers are Kim LeBlanc, Kyron LeBlanc, Steve Broussard, Johnny Broussard, Gussie Broussard, Clay Broussard and Laverne Spears.
Because of Katy’s will to serve the Lord and devotion to Bible study, family and friends are encouraged to make a contribution in her name to Highland Baptist Church, Discipleship program, 607 Victory Drive, New Iberia, LA 70563 so that her legacy of teaching can live on.
