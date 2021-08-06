Katie Louviere

COTEAU — Funeral services will be conducted for Katie Rae Louviere, 30, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Fr. Matthew Hebert officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
Visitation was on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resumes on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 by the Men’s Rosary Group at 7 p.m.
A native of Coteau and resident of Lafayette, Katie passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 7:50 a.m., in New Orleans.
She was a 2008 graduate of Westgate High School and a 2013 graduate of UL Lafayette where she earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts. She was employed at UL Lafayette in the Division of Global Engagement, helping international students to achieve their dreams of studying at UL Lafayette.
Katie was a beautiful person inside and out and was a considerate and giving person. She loved being an aunt, family vacations, enjoyed animals, traveling, adventures, sleeping, crab legs, sour beers, board games, scary movies, origami, cross-stitch, live music, reading, candles, her cat, Ramsey, and most of all her boyfriend Simon.
She is survived by her parents, Randy and Brenda LeBlanc Louviere of Coteau; her brother Jason Louviere and his wife Alana; her nephew Paxton Louviere; her niece Mila Louviere, all of Lafayette; her aunt Diane Hargrave and her husband Johnny of Coteau; her uncle Perry Louviere and his wife Faye of Loreauville; her aunt Merrill Hope and her husband Bob of Loreauville; and her boyfriend Simon Wooster of Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Raymond and Thelma Romero LeBlanc; her aunt Debra LeBlanc and her paternal grandparents, Junius and Emily Laviolette Louviere.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Louviere, Simon Wooster, Jordan Hargrave, Johnny Hargrave, Matthew Wooster and Perry Louviere.
Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Kale Louviere.
The family request memorials to https://acadianaanimalaid.org/donations/one-time-donation/
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home and church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
