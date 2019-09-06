Funeral service for Kathy Williams will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11 a.m. at First Jerusalem Baptist Church, Jeanerette. Rev. Arthur L Alexander will officiate the service.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 8 a.m. until the time of service at First Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Kathy will be interred in First Jerusalem’s Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Kathy Williams, a resident of Jeanerette, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, 5:30 a.m. at her residence. She was 61 years old.
In addition to her parents, Roger Williams Sr. and Nancy Antoine Williams, she is now rejoicing in glory with two brothers, Eddie Williams Sr. and John Paul Williams Sr.; one sister, May Fay Williams; her maternal grandparents, Landor Antoine and Lettie Carrie Antoine; her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Viola H. Williams; two sisters-in-law, Linda B. Williams and Mathilda F. Williams; one brother-in-law, James Corsey; her godparents, Clarence Lewis and Francis Lewis; and special nieces and nephews that she never forgot, Thaddeus Williams, Grace M. Hills, James Robinson, Sylvia A. Williams Walker, Troy Ray Gilliams, Henry “Pop” Robinson Jr., TaShannon Ambrose and Diedre Lashawn Corsey.
She leaves to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy, one son, Kamien Williams (fiancé Shermane Hector) of St. Martinville; one daughter, Karleisha Austin (Michael Weber) of New Orleans; the apple of her eye and only grandchild, Mason Weber of New Orleans; three brothers, Roger Jr. (Judy) Williams of Atlanta, Charles Williams Sr. and Michael Williams Sr., both of Jeanerette; five sisters, Elvie Corsey, Ethel Lee (Walter Sr.) Crosby and Marion Sorrell, all of Jeanerette, and Viola (Chester Sr.) Gilliams and Jennifer (Donald) Burns, both of New Iberia; one sister-in-law, Patronella Williams of Jeanerette; two godchildren, Kayla Dominique of New Iberia and Tre’Jahnae Smith of Jeanerette; special friends Gloria Ann Dominque, Morzel Wilson, Thelma Gedward, Gwendolyn Brown, Marie Francis, Laura Mae Sereal, Barbara Kaye Broussard, Brenda Campbell, Shelia Marks, Linda Clark, Cynthia Benjamin and Wal-Mart store 533 family; and her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
MK Dixon Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.