Kathy Baus

Kathy Arnold Baus passed away peacefully at her home with her best friend holding her hand on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New Iberia. Kathy was born on Nov. 22, 1950, in Santa Monica, California, and lived there and in Rancho Palos until her husband, Rene, retired and moved back to Louisiana They settled in New Iberia where she set up her studio and became part of the art community there, where she started THE ART GROUP and then THE LEFT BANK GALLERY with that same group of artists. Kathy was a true artist all her life. She inspired so many with her poignant poetry and published literary journals. In the fall of 2014, she joined the LIFE WRITERS class sponsored by UL Lafayette and played a big part in helping to publish “Between the Pages,” stories written by the life writing class.
Her paintings changed with the seasons of her life but each one held unique qualities of beauty, insight and honesty. She also became a very accomplished puppet maker and treasured each one she crafted by hand, even making outfits thus giving each one a personality to stand on its own. She was commissioned by two renowned puppeteers on the east coast to make some whimsical character puppets.
Throughout Rene and Kathy’s marriage, they were always planning new adventures that were very life-giving to their personalities. Kathy had a wonderful sense of humor and loved very deeply in her quiet humble way. It was so natural to feel peace and total acceptance in her presence.
Kathy is survived by a brother, Richard Arnold of California; a brother-in-law, Bob Kollar of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; her stepdaughter Coco (Luke) Dupont of Lafayette; her best friend Tanya Scott of New Iberia; her step-grandchildren Chris (Candace) Mahoney, Mikey (Marissa) Mahoney, Tozie (Kyle) Mahoney, Luke (Shirley) Dupont, Remy (Richard) Curry and Martel Baus; and her beloved dog Eli.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Rene Baus; her parents, Theodore Arnold and Sophie Marie Arnold and her two sisters, Janice Kollar and Susan Portune.
Kathy will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all who loved her. Our family would like to express heartfelt thanks to her wonderful oncologist and his team, Dr. Mark Charbonnet and staff Eva Davis-Rollins and the sitters who cared for her, Hope Hospice and mostly to her devoted best friend Tanya Scott for walking with her throughout this two-year illness in love and compassion.
