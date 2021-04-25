Kathryn Everson Sikes, 79, passed away on March 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kathy was born on December 27, 1941, in Moultrie, Georgia to Horace and Arnita Everson. After living and working in Jacksonville, Florida, she met her dear husband of 60 years. They moved to Jeanerette where they spent most of their life together before joining their daughter and grandchildren in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Kathy was involved in many church and civic activities, including numerous Jeanerette Country fairs and Cleanest City contests. She was even known as “Miss Litterbug” to promote the town’s litter program. Kathy loved her husband, daughter and grandchildren more than anything. She always shared loving and fun stories to include lots of bragging on her precious family. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed, but we find great peace in knowing she is rejoicing with our Lord in Heaven.
She is survived by her loving husband, Odus (Chubby) Sikes; daughter Barbara Sikes LeJeune; Jacob LeJeune (grandson); Rachel LeJeune (granddaughter); Allison LeJeune (granddaughter); Carole Haire (sister); Thomas Everson (brother); John Everson (brother); along with several nieces, nephews, in-laws and many special friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at Little Pass Baptist Church in Charenton at 3:30 p.m. on May 1, 2021, with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. The family requests a private burial in Jeanerette following the service.
Kathy loved flowers, but you may choose to make a donation in her honor to Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee by mail or visit their website at alivehospice.org.
In honor of Kathy to her grandchildren, “Love You More” and “Loved You First.”
