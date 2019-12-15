LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Kathleen S. Migues, 76, who passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
Rev. Randy Courville will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and will continue on Monday from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.
A resident of Lydia, Kathleen Ann Shinn Migues was born in Franklin on August 9, 1943, to the late Roland “Pete” and Rosemary Battaglia Shinn. She graduated from St. John’s Academy in Franklin and was a retired Teacher’s Aide. A dedicated supporter of St. Jude, Kathleen was an awesome cook and loved shopping, gardening and doing daily crossword puzzles, but what she cherished most was time spent with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Migues is survived by sons Shawn Migues and wife Tanya and Earl J. Migues Jr. and wife Linda, all of Lydia; daughter Vita Migues and husband Jerry of New Iberia; brothers Thomas Shinn and wife Sheila of Kiln, Mississippi, and Duffy Shinn of Youngsville; and grandchildren Caleb Migues, Aaron Migues, Layla Migues, Keylee Migues, Kaylee Migues and Evan Migues.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Migues Sr.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Migues, Earl J. Migues Jr., Duffy Shinn, Caleb Migues, Aaron Migues, Evan Migues and Jerry Migues.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.