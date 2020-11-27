Kathleen Marie Guidry

ST. MARTINVILLE — Funeral services will be conducted for Kathleen M. Guidry, 65, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church located at 201 Gary Street in St. Martinville. Father Abelardo Gabriel, SVD, will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Michael Catholic Church Cemetery.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed at Notre Dame Catholic Church from 7 a.m. until the time of service.
A native and resident of St. Martinville, Mrs. Guidry departed this life at 2:49 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at AMG Specialty Hospital surrounded by her family.
She leaves in God’s care her husband, William Guidry Sr. of St. Martinville; two sons, Donald Felix Sr. of Lafayette and William Guidry Jr. of Opelousas; four daughters, Tamika Guidry, Dalester Jones and Kaonie Guidry, all of St. Martinville and Shaylynne Guidry of Opelousas; one brother, David Etienne of St. Martinville; two sisters, Verna Garrett of Suitland, Maryland, and Margaret Savoy of St. Martinville; eighteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Tellamay Ettiene Sr.; one daughter, Raquel Denise Guidry; two brothers, William “Billy” Etienne and Louis “Butch” Etienne Jr.; and one sister, Jane Etienne.
Serving as active pallbearers are William Guidry Jr., Joseph Collins, Donald Felix Sr., Donald Felix Jr., Alex Greene and Mark Guidry.
The honorary pallbearers will be Malcolm Guidry, Lincoln Wiltz, Jarvis Landry, Delcombre Batiste, Zackery Perrodin, Dayejahlond Guidry and Elijah Singleton.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.