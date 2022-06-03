Kathleen Landry Shelton

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Kathleen Ann Landry Shelton, 78, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 90 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Friday, June 3, 2022, and resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. in the funeral home on Friday evening.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Shelton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was a devout Catholic, mother and wife, as she was part of the Catholic Daughters of America for over 50 years. Kathleen worked beside her husband, Neal, in accounting for their business Neal’s Electric. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Neal Ray Shelton; one sister, Christine (Bruce) Foxe; two daughters, Pamela Shelton and Katherine Shelton Milar; two sons, Raymond (Renee) Shelton and Robert (Jeanne) Shelton; eight grandchildren, Zoe Dominguez, Ross Dominguez, Eric Shelton, John Shelton, Maggie (Samuel) Shelton Irving, Kimberly Milar, Jake Shelton and Blake Shelton; and three great-grandchildren, Austin Irving, Abby Irving and Amy Irving.
She was preceded in death by her mother Una Guidroz Landry Usher and her father Oliver Landry.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Eric Shelton, Ross Dominguez, John Shelton, Blake Shelton, Austin Irving and Jake Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers are Gerald Landry and Harold Broussard Jr.
Mrs. Kathleen and her family would like to thank Alexis and Jordan at Grace Home Health, Dr. Constantinou and staff and St. Joseph Hospice and The Carpenter House.