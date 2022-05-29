Kathleen Kleinpeter Miguez

Kathleen “Kay” Kleinpeter Miguez, 67, died on May 20, 2022, at her home after a two-year hard fought battle with brain cancer.
A service of remembrance will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Beau Pré Memorial Park Chapel, 7605 E Old Jeanerette Road (Hwy. 182), from Darnall Road, 3.1 miles east on Hwy. 182.
She was born on January 9, 1955, in New Iberia and is the daughter of Willa Mae (Hebert) and Lee T. Kleinpeter Sr.
Kay graduated from New Iberia Senior High School, class of 1973. She later received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from USL. Kay was exceptionally talented and immediately after graduating she began a professional singing career touring throughout the U.S. and Canada. Her singing career spanned 49 years until her illness in 2020. Kay was also a dance graduate and choreographer instructor for Lester Mae’s School of Dance as well as a proud member of the” Sugar Lumps,” the goodwill ambassadors for the Sugar Cane Festival. In recent years she and her fellow dance sisters came together and began dancing again to her great enjoyment. She was an active member of the Iberia Parish Humane Society, now known as Angel Paws Adoption Center and loved taking in and caring for orphaned animals. Kay loved adventure and traveling with Kenny, her husband of 44 years. They took many cruises as well as countless trips by train, her favorite way to travel. Kay knew no fear and could always be seen with a big friendly smile on her face.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her brother Lee Kleinpeter Jr.; nephews Thomas Kleinpeter, Paul Kleinpeter, Jeanette Kleinpeter and family; sister-in-law Linda and husband Dub Hardcastle; nephews Brent Hardcastle, Jeff and wife Donna Hardcastle, Aubrey Hardcastle and Sara Hardcastle; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her parents and grandparents she was preceded in death by three infant siblings, Kay Ellen, Karl Wayne and Bonnie Anne; along with her sister-in-law Margaret Kleinpeter.
The family would like to especially thank her caregivers Becky Etienne, Beatrice Joseph, Hospice of Acadiana and all her friends that sent thoughts of encouragement, prayers and meals.
Honorary pallbearers are Emmaline Zerangue, Tommy Hayes, Tommy Kleinpeter, Andy Reaux, Charlotte Breaux, Ted Viator and all her Sugar Lump sisters.
Those who wish to remember Kay in a unique way may make donations to any of the following: Angel Paws Adoption Center, 1314 Troy Road, New Iberia, LA 70563 (365-1923), Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70508 (232-1234) or Miles Perret Cancer Services, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70508 (984-1920).
