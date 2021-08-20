Katherine McGruder Aug 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Visitation for Katherine McGruder, 77, will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home.Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Katherine McGruder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Fletcher Christianity Cemetery Katherine Mcgruder Visitation New Iberia Catholic Church Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com