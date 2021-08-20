Visitation for Katherine McGruder, 77, will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home.

Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

