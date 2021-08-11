Katherine McGruder Aug 11, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Katherine McGruder, 77, a resident of Breaux Bridge, who died at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Lady of the Oak Retirement Manor in Lafayette.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Katherine McGruder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident Funeral Home Funeral Service Katherine Mcgruder Breaux Bridge Fletcher Manor Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com