Katherine Mach

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, La. 70506, for Katherine Koralishn Mach, 64, who died on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Lafayette.
Inurnment will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park. Rev. Tommy Faulk will conduct the funeral services. Soloist Linda Bordelon will sing “How Great Thou Art” for the services.
Katherine Koralishn Mach, 64, of New Iberia, passed away on June 26, 2021, in Lafayette. Katherine was born on Oct. 21, 1956, to John J Koralishn Jr and Beverly Helen Koralishn in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Katherine lived in Lawrence, Massachusetts, for her youth but later moved with her family to Orlando, Florida, where she met and married the love of her life, Lanny Mach. While living in Orlando they had two sons, Christopher and Adam. In 1985 the family made the decision to move to Lafayette.
She was the consummate homemaker, an avid bird watcher and horticultural enthusiast. If you ever needed to find Kathy, she could always be found sitting on her back patio enjoying nature. She enjoyed passing her extensive knowledge of birds and plants to anyone interested. She also enjoyed spending time in Seagrove, Florida down at the beach or up on her balcony watching dolphins. But her true passion was her love of family. She always put her husband and his needs first whether it was being a gracious hostess, a confidante and consigliere. She was his best friend and he was hers. Her mothering skills were unmatched in her ability to maintain structure and balance to her boys. Her cooking was known by all to be amazing. Every meal she made was filled with love and joy. Everyone looked forward every year to her Christmas treats she would make. But her pride was her grandchildren. Doting on them every chance she could was something she never missed. She was the ultimate planner. She could be counted on to make sure no detail was missed whether it was a family vacation or stocking up for a hurricane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father John J. Koralishn Jr. and mother Beverly Helen Koralishn; her mother-in-law, Rosa Loada Mach; AND her sister-in-law and best friend. Donna Jean Clem.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lanny E. Mach; sons Christopher (Kimberly) Mach and Adam (Meagan) Mach; grandchildren Tyler (Caitlin), Kyle, Shawn, James and Julie Mach; her brother Michael Koralishn; her brother-in-law Dennis Clem; nephews Heath and Shane (Rebecca) Clem; great nieces Kylie, Reaghan and Abby Clem; and other very close friends she held dear Connie Brosious and Linda Bordelon.
She will forever be missed and loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s DOWNTOWN location on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of services.
