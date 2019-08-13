Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Katherine LeBlanc Guillotte, 63, who passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Pelican Pointe Nursing Home in Maurice.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Katherine LeBlanc Guillotte was born on October 28, 1955, to the late Mary Lou Ledoux LeBlanc and Irving P. LeBlanc Sr. She graduated from New Iberia High School and McNeese University where she obtained her bookkeeping degree. She previously worked for Action Specialities and at Armentor Jewelers for 20 years. Katherine was very involved in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where she was a faithful member and taught catechism for many years. She decorated her house beautifully every holiday and she loved flowers, going to the casino with her favorite cousin, Janet Landry and spending time with family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Guillotte is survived by her children, Justin Paul Guillotte and wife, Keisha, of New Iberia and Hannah Anne Guillotte of New Iberia; sister Gwen Jumonville and husband Henry of New Iberia; brother Irving “Buddy” LeBlanc Jr. and wife Regi of Lafayette; grandchildren Peyton Fage and Alexis Ardoin and spouse Dylan; and great-grandchildren Kyren Sonnier and Dylan Ardoin Jr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kirk Paul Guillotte.
Pallbearers will be Justin Paul Guillotte, Henry Jumonville, Ty Landry, Todd Landry, Carlos Mendoza Sr. and Toby Landry.
Honorary Pallbearers are Buddy LeBlanc and Blake LeBlanc.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.