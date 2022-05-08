Katherine Baranco Tate, born on March 29, 1957, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the age of 65.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in honor of Kathy on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help located at 1303 Saint Jude Avenue in New Iberia. Guest are being welcomed at 8:30 a.m. and the Rosary will begin at 9 a.m. Mass will follow shortly after. Interment will take place at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Katherine spent most of her career as a finance manager with Teche Credit. She loved to cook and crochet and most importantly loved spending time with her grandchildren. Kathy was a huge fan of the LSU and Saints football teams and always enjoyed watching the games whenever she could. She enjoyed cooking, talking on the phone, calling her sisters each and every day, dancing and listening to music especially the song, “Alligator Bayou” sung by T.K. Hulin, which would always ger her on her feet. She will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.
Katherine, better known as Kathy, is survived by her daughter Kami Elizabeth Armentor and fiancé Ryan East; her granddaughter Piper Elizabeth Landry; and twin grandsons Jackson and Sawyer East. She is also survived by her sisters Angelina “Lynn” B. Kilchrist and late husband, John, Sharon B. Boyd and companion Pat Thibodeaux, Marian B. Breaux and husband Harry and Charlotte “Tute” Hebert and husband Danny; along with her nieces Nicole Broussard and Kiley Breaux; and her nephews David Boyd, Kevin Meyers, Daniel Hebert, Jared Breaux and Derek Hebert.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dorothy Baranco; her husband Benny Tate; and her godchild Christy Elizabeth Breaux.
Family would like to give a special thank you to her caregiver Lydia for all that she has done for Kathy throughout the time they shared.
