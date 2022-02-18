LYDIA — A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Katherine A. Carter, 70, the former Katherine Asberry, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Saint James Baptist Church, with Rev. Francis L. Davis, Pastor officiating. She will await the resurrection in Saint James Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A carriage ride will begin at 11:15 a.m. departing from Dago’s Grocery Store, 3902 Darnell Road, to the church.
Visitation hours will be observed from noon until the time of the service at the church on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are to wear masks at the church and cemetery.
Sister Katherine Asberry Carter was born to the union of Frank Asberry and Otharee Small Asberry on July 7, 1951, in Weeks Island. She answered the Master’s call and departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her residence.
She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized by the late Rev. Rogers Johnson Sr.
This servant gave glory and praise to God for her talent by singing in the senior choir and junior choir at Saint James Baptist Church and the Good Friday Service Choir. Her final solo was “He Looked Beyond My Fault.”
Other ministries that she served faithfully include the Home Mission and Bible study the Red Circle. She served humanity well and was employed by Dauterive Hospital for eighteen years.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Amanda Asberry Smith (Tony) of Denham Springs and Ashley Carter of New Iberia; one son, Joseph Carter Jr. (Lakisha) of New Iberia; two stepchildren, Jake Carter (Nell) of Houston, Texas, and Ava Carter Stearns (James) of Irving, Texas; six grandchildren, Erik Woodford Jr., Cedric Woodford, Ajani Akwara, Adrienne Woodford, Marianne (Kaylie) Kamara and Kamryn Carter; two step-grandchildren, Akura Carter and JaCarrie Delcambre; one sister, Cleotha Asberry Hills (Grant III) of Lydia; one brother, Steve Asberry (Mary Ann) of Lafayette; one brother-in-law, Melvin J. Placide of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Carter Sr.; parents Frank Asberry and Otharee Small Asberry; one stepson, Rodney Carter; four sisters, Georgia Bea Asberry Placide, Frankie Mae Asberry Prince, Loretta Asberry and Harriet Asberry Menard; and one brother, Isadore Asberry.
Active pallbearers are Joseph Brown, Ercel Placide, Jake Carter, Carey Jackson Jr., Felton Darby Sr., Jonathan Prince, Ashley Carter and Quincy Asberry.
Honorary pallbearers are Lawrence Polk, Grant Hills III, Tony Smith, Alton Mitchell and James Stearn.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.