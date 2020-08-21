Karla Jones

A Graveside Memorial Service and inurnment will be held for Mrs. Karla Marie Jones, the former Karla Norbert, 32, at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery No. 2 in Loreauville with Rev. Kevin Jenkins, officiating.
A resident of New Iberia she passed at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Karla was a 2005 graduate of Westgate High School. She was employed as a shift leader at Popeyes in Lafayette.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Raymon Jones of Jeanerette; her father, Karl M. Norbert (Lois) of New Iberia; three sisters, Dessie Mae Davis, Karlisha Marie Moses and Lisa Norbert both of New Iberia; one brother, Karl M. Moses; one step-brother, Corey Bashay of New Iberia; maternal grandmother, Ethel R. Norbert of New Iberia; mother-in-law, Cecile Jones of Jeanerette; nieces, Mirakole Noel Moses and Aaliyah Mae Davis; nephew, Anthony Terrell Davis and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kelly Marie Davis; maternal grandparents, William Moses Jr. and Dorothy Knatt Moses; paternal grandfather: Leonard Norbert Sr. and her godparents, Thomas Moses and Debra Ann Binion.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.