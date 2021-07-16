A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Karen Smothers, 59, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor David Rousse officiating.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned from labor to reward on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her residence. She worked in the healthcare industry for years.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Anastacia Smothers Thibodeaux (Jimmy) of New Iberia; her step grandson Jimmy Thibodeaux Jr. of New Iberia; three brothers, Richard Smothers (Tanya), Errol Smothers Sr. (Alfredia) and John Ledet Jr. (Beverly), all of New Iberia; one great-grandnephew, Eric Henry Jr. of New Iberia; her godchildren Jasmine Smothers, Alana Marks, Eric Henry Sr. and Nickee Bourgeois, all of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David Smothers and Dorothy Henry Smothers; two sisters, Marvia Smothers and Bridget Henry; one brother, Sean Smothers Sr.; maternal grandparents, Erba Henry and Gertie Henry; and paternal grandparents, Norris Smothers and Rena Smothers.
Active pallbearers will be Jayson Locks, Jimmy Thibodeaux Sr, Eric Henry S., Christopher Henry Sr, Kenneth Bourgeois, Gerrard Smothers and Errol Smothers Sr.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Ledet Jr., Herman Locks, Cheryl Stevens, Jasmine Smothers and Nickee Bourgeois.
Condolences can be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.