LAFAYETTE — A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Karen Anne Lehmann, 60, will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Father Kyle White officiating.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6, 2020, starting at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 8 a.m. until time of services.
A resident of Broussard, Mrs. Karen passed away at her residence on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She loved Mardi Gras season as well as “Go Tigahs” season. She enjoyed the beach, fishing, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She also loved shopping, coffee, the New Orleans Saints and her beloved grand-dog Greta.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Lehmann of Broussard; her daughter Kimberly Lehmann; her son Karl Lehmann; her sister Nancy Behrnes; and her brothers Michael Hippler and Robert Hippler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Woffard Hippler and Karen Schexnayder Hippler.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Karl Lehmann, Rick Lehmann, Michael Hippler, Robert Hippler, Micheal Behrnes, Michael Lehmann and Roland Lehmann.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearer will be Matthew Lanclos.
David Funeral Home of Lafayette, 316 Youngsville Hwy., 837-9887, will be handling the arrangements.