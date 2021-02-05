A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Kanté Masango Dee Martin, 41, at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. James Broussard officiating. He will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 8 A.M. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in New Iberia.
He was an employee at Arc of Acadiana Retail Store on Center Street in New Iberia.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Judy Martin (Troy Wiltz) and Hilbert (Alicia) Mitchell of New Iberia; three brothers, Terrence Martin, Eric (Siona) Mitchell and Zander Steven, all of New Iberia; two sisters, Jamie Mitchell of Dallas, Texas, and Arissa Steven of New Iberia; three aunts, Linda Martin, Cora Thomas and Mary Ann Mitchell; four uncles, Joseph (Bertha) Collins, Alfred Martin, Henry Thomas and Johnny Thomas; his godparents, Gloria Abraham and Johnny Cole; and his special friend, Heather Jones.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Monica Mitchell; maternal grandparents, Ethel M. Decuir and Ernest Ledet; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Elise Thomas; six aunts, Virginia A. Collins, Ethel M. Porter, Catherine Decuir, Ida Mae Flugence, Helen Thomas and Joyce T. Andrews; and five uncles, Sylvester Collins, Louis Collins, Edward Martin, Leroy Martin and Roy Thomas.
Active and honorary pallbearers will be immediate family members.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuenralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.