Ka’Sha Dozier

A home-going celebration will be held for Ka’sha Seairra Dozier, 28, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Cornell deClouet officiating. She will await the resurrection at Heavenly Rest Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home until time of service.
A native of Jeanerette, she passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.
Ka’sha life journey began on Feb. 9, 1993, as she was given to her mother Tamikia Levy and her father Jonathan Dozier Sr.
She accepted Christ at an early age, and was baptized by Rev. Arthur Lee Jones at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Jeanerette. In addition, she attended Jeanerette Senior High School and graduated in 2011. She furthered her studies and attended Blue Cliff College and graduated in 2019. Her hobbies included traveling, being with her family and friends and playing with her little angel, McKnzie Senegal.
Ka’sha leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Tamikia Levy; her father, Jonathan Dozier (Keisha); maternal grandmother, Daisy J. Levy; paternal aunts Erica Renee Hatley and Natalie Nicole Dozier; maternal aunts Barbara Johnson, Hilda Levy and Cynthia Wyatt (Calvin); uncles Dwight K. Dozier Jr. and Troy Levy; brothers Jonathan Dozier Jr., Dylan Levy, Donovan Levy, Solomon Dozier and Travis Spridg Jr.; one sister, Adiela Dozier; paternal grandparents, Veronica Richardson (Roland) and paternal grandfather, Dwight Dozier Sr. (Florence) and maternal grandmother, Sheila Fontenette; and a host of cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by two cousins Darnell ‘Doodle Bug” Levy and Travis Levy; maternal grandfather, Percy Levy Sr. and her maternal great-grandparents, Edward and Nellie Andrew.
Active pallbearers will be Troy Levy, Julius Levy, Marsh Buice, Jonathan Dozier Sr. and Conrad Levy Sr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Elston Levy, Darnell Levy Jr., Alston Levy, Dylan Levy, Donovan Levy, Jonathan Dozier Jr., Bryce Levy, Christopher L. Johnson, Calvin Wyatt and Conrad Levy, Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.