Justin John Larive Jr.

JEANERETTE — A graveside service will be held for Mr. Justin John “Junior” Larive Jr., 75, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Beau Pre Memorial Park with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held at Beau Pre Memorial Park on Friday from 2 p.m. until the service time.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Larive passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at his home.
In his earlier days, he enjoyed astronomy, built his own observatory and loved to teach the children of the community about the stars and planets. He also enjoyed playing cards, Scrabble and putting together models. “Junior” had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to his yard. He was a dog lover and he leaves behind his five dogs. Mr. Larive was a kind and generous person who loved life and will be sadly missed by many.
He is survived by his son Dwayne Luke Larive of Jeanerette; daughter Amy Marie Larive and companion Nelson Bellard of Abbeville; daughter Tammy Napier and husband, Brian, of Jeanerette; daughter Carole Celino and husband Gregg of Bixby, Oklahoma; sister Sherry Ann Bradley and companion Peter Meiron of New Iberia; brother James L. Larive and companion Eulos Guidry of Jeanerette; grandchildren Dorian Larive, Ashley Petty, Jacie Petty, Blayd Champagne, Macy Napier, Josh Napier and wife Anne Marie and Dillon Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Remy and Rory Napier.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Belle Buteau Larive; parents, Justin Larive Sr. and Beulah Ayo Larive; and brothers Doney Ray Larive and Jessie Larive.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dwayne Larive, Brian Napier, Nelson Bellard, James Larive, Dorian Larive and Blayd Champagne.
The family would like to thank the first responders for their quick and compassionate response and David Funeral Home for being there in our time of need.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates.
