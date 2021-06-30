Justin Franklin

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. honoring the life of Justin Mark Franklin, 34, who passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his residence.
Justin is survived by his parents, Paul and Laura Parker Breaux; sisters Datha Franklin Stewart, Kristy Franklin Deglandon and Larhonda Elliot Chapagne; and grandparents, PJ and Betty Breaux.
He was preceded in death by his father, Freeman Wayne Franklin and maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Darby and Greene Funeral Home, 802 Weldon St., 256-5152 on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
