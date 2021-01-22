A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Junius Conway Sr., 68, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Church of Christ with Bro. Kenny Wright officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
“June” as he was affectionately known, was a resident of New Iberia. He passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Evelyn Fusilier Conway, of New Iberia; three sons, Junius Conway Jr. of Houston, Texas, D’Adario Conway (Dalayshia) of Baton Rouge and Alpheus Conway of New Iberia; one daughter, Contrella Conway of New Iberia; four sisters, Ethel Porter, Gloria Deal and, Philtheria Spencer, all of New Iberia, and Delores Lofton of Baytown, Texas; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Deshella Conway and LaSharon Hypolite; father, Hayes Stokes; mother, Loula Spencer Conway; brother Ronald Stokes and several other brothers; and sister Julia Conway and several other sisters.
Active pallbearers will be Theotis Deal, Bashamma Deal, Shannon Deal Jr., Terry Brown Jr., Christopher Curley and James Spencer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nolan Hamilton, Leonard Brown Jr., Junius Conway Jr., D’ Adario Conway, Alpheus Conway, Jeconiah Conway, Japhinah Conway and Ervin Conway.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.