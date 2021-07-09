DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Junius Joseph Comeaux, 89, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Nathan Comeaux will be the celebrant for the service. Mr. Comeaux will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery with military services conducted by Iberia Veteran’s Honor Guard.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time with a Rosary at 9 a.m.
Mr. Comeaux was born on June 4, 1932, to the late Evra and Marie Reaux Comeaux in New Iberia. He passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Mr. Comeaux was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict where he was stationed in Greenland.
He was employed with Kingston Construction for 27 years and then went on to open his own business, Junius Comeaux Concrete Work, for many years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and visiting the casino with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita Merline Geoffroy Comeaux of New Iberia; one daughter, Lisa C. Lopez and husband Tommy; two sons, Clint Comeaux and wife Darla and Joey Comeaux, all of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Mallory Comeaux, Sky Comeaux, Marina Comeaux, Joshua Comeaux and Jacob Comeaux; two great-grandchildren Mila Comeaux and Aubrey Comeaux; and three sisters, Rita Bayard of New Iberia, Melby Saunier of Delcambre and Verna Gary of Coteau.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Percy Comeaux and Ernest Comeaux, and one sister, Eula Comeaux LeBlanc.
Sky Comeaux, Tommy Lopez, Joshua Comeaux and Jacob Comeaux will serve as pallbearers.
