Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Junior Bertrand “J.B.” Comeaux, 88, on Saturday, September12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Father Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Comeaux passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. “J.B.” had a great love for his family. Even though his health declined over several years, his memory was always sharp. He would often tell stories dating back to when he was a child, some of which were playing baseball and delivering newspapers. He joined the National Guard at age 17, and when he was 19 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served his country for four years in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Oilwell Supply, now National Oilwell, for more than 35 years before retiring in 2007.
In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In 1955 he married the love of his life, Maureen N. Comeaux. They were married for 42 years and enjoyed dancing together. Upon Ms. Maureen’s passing in 1996, the lives of “J.B.” and his family changed forever. Mr. “J.B.” loved watching football, baseball, and old western shows and movies on TV. Mr. Comeaux will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by children Michael J. Comeaux Sr. of New Iberia, Judith C. Guillot and husband Shelby of Berwick and Ricky Comeaux of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother Richard “Larry” Comeaux and wife Heather of New Iberia; grandchildren Shae Guillot and wife Jamie of Broussard, Shelly Lee and husband Kevin of Florida, Ashley Comeaux of New Iberia, Michael Comeaux Jr. of New Iberia, Brittany Comeaux of New Iberia, Carren Comeaux of Baton Rouge, and Kayla Comeaux of Morgan City; 10 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maureen Neustrom Comeaux; an infant son; an infant daughter, Marjorie Comeaux; parents Bertrand and Ella Belle Romero Comeaux; a sister and her husband, Dorothy and Daron Vaughn; a sister and her husband, Nina Mae and Harrison P. Guillot; brother and his wife, Warren and Gert Comeaux; a brother and his wife, Lonest and Olivia Comeaux; and daughter-in-law Catherine Debaney Comeaux (wife of Michael Comeaux Sr.).
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Michael Comeaux Sr., Michael Comeaux Jr., Shae Guillot, Shelby Guillot, Kevin Lee Jr. and Gaige Prudhomme.
The family would like to thank Mr. Comeaux’s caregivers, especially Dr. Clyde Roy and his staff and Dr. Sagrera and his staff, and Bridgeway Home Health and Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia