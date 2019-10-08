Juliette Derouen Landry, affectionately known as Julie, age 79, a native of Patoutville and a 58 year resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Julie was born at home, to her parents the late Octave and Elodie Hebert Derouen on March 8, 1940. She would later fall in love and marry Alfred B. Landry Sr. on August 12, 1961. They resided in Franklin, where they humbly raised six children. She completely devoted herself to her family as a loving mother and housewife. Later in life Julie would find her passion in working as a domestic housekeeper for many years. Julie, being a nurturer by nature, devoted herself to her family, friends, church and community. She enjoyed volunteer work of any kind, but especially the 33 years spent at the Franklin Senior High School greenhouse caring for numerous plants and vegetables. She was affectionately known by students and staff as the “Plant Lady.” She also volunteered yearly at the St. Mary Parish 4-H Fair alongside her husband. Julie spent countless hours crocheting, helping neighbors in the community, counseling troubled youth and sharing the word of the Bible and her love of the Lord. She was a 43-year member of First Baptist Church of Franklin. There she enjoyed serving in the Women’s Missionary Union, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, teaching vacation bible school and caring for children in the nursery.
Julie is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Alfred B. Landry Sr.; her children Lynn Landry-Howe (Lane) of Colfax, Jessica Landry Pellerin and Jackie Landry, both of Franklin, Hilda Landry Frost (Paul) of Adeline and Alexander Landry-Garcia (Guillermo) of Sarasota, Florida; eleven grandchildren, Nikki Landry Vincent (Robert), Scotty Pellerin, Jeremy Pellerin (Korie), Renee Landry, Keely Pellerin Simoneaux (Jacob), Matthew Pellerin-Perrin (Trey), Lauren Pellerin Likes (Matthew), Carlie Pellerin and Joshua, Ella and Trey Frost; nine great-grandchildren, Skylee Rae and Avian Pellerin, Aubry Kate, Bryson, Charlotte and Dawson Simoneaux and Eli, Dax and Isabella Pellerin. She is also survived by her two sisters, Mrs. Mary Ann Blanchard (Boo) and Mrs. Octavia Copp, both of Charenton; and her brother Charles Derouen (Janell) of New Iberia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Julie was preceded in death by her son Alfred B. “Booga” Landry Jr.; her parents, Octave and Elodie Hebert Derouen; her in-laws A.E. and Cecilia Pesson Landry; and her siblings Cleudy, Paul, Antoine and Guy Derouen, Joyce Derouen LeBlanc Labiché, Rosalie Derouen Landry, Estelle Derouen Landry, Thelma Derouen Zimmerman, Lelia Derouen Powers and Lily Derouen Stoute.
Pallbearers will be Alexander Landry-Garcia, Jeremy Pellerin, Matthew Pellerin-Perrin, Paul Frost, Kenny Blanchard and Scott Landry.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Scotty Pellerin, Ambrose Blanchard, Todd Pellerin, Carol Landry and Charles Derouen.
A celebration of life will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1500 Iberia St., Franklin, LA. Pastor Chad Hebert will officiate the services.
Burial immediately following in the Franklin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church of Franklin, PO Box 1147, Franklin, LA 70538 in Julie’s name.
Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, 828-5426.