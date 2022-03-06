Juliet Pugh

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Juliet LeBourgeois Pugh at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, St. John the Evangelist Church in Jeanerette, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. A private family graveside service will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Juliet was born on July 31,1925, the last of four children of Leon and Ida Schexnayder LeBourgeois and was a native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette.
She attended school at St. Joseph’s, then earned a B.A. in Education from SLI, (now ULL) in Lafayette. Following World War II, Juliet met and married the love of her life, Joseph M. Pugh, founder and president of J&L Engineering Co. Juliet was a devoted wife and mother. In the early 1950s she coached the basketball team at St. Joseph’s in Jeanerette and took the team to the state playoffs. She was a co-owner of Linda’s Flowers, along with her sister Lucille Lampo and niece Linda deGravelle for several years in the 1960s.
Widowed at the early age of forty, Juliet devoted her life to her four children. She was the heart and soul of her family and lived her life with grace and strength. She appreciated the simple things in life and taught us that the best things in life are free. She loved the beauty of nature, the full moon, hummingbirds, the baby ducks along the bayou in the Spring and especially music, which always lightened her heart. One of her all-time favorite songs was Mac the Knife by Bobby Darin. It has become her theme song, known to all her children and grandchildren. Juliet rarely missed the Lawrence Welk show on Saturday nights. Time spent with family and friends was what she most enjoyed.
Juliet drove her great-grandchildren to St. Joseph, where she started school herself, until well into her eighties. She was a Eucharistic minister for St. John the Evangelist for many years. She was a giver and her gentle kindness touched so many. Juliet’s life modeled her Christian faith and she accepted with grace and dignity whatever the Lord placed in her path.
She is survived by daughter Carol Sattler and husband Pete; son Micky Pugh, husband of the late Marsha Pugh; son Joe Mac Pugh and wife Judy; daughter Connie Switzer and husband Clay; grandchildren Brooke Judice and Noel Clark, Gretchen Lipari, Michael Pugh, David Pugh, Rachel Rosen, Ashley McDonough and Jeanne Switzer Sanchez; and great-grandchildren Grace and Jackson Judice, Case and Hadley Clark, Austin, Madeline and Laura Lipari, Boyd and Parker Pugh, Daisy, Sawyer and Walker Pugh, Evah and Stella Rosen and Liam and Molly McDonough.
She was preceded in death by husband Joseph McMartin Pugh; brother John LeBourgeois; sisters Lucille Lampo and Leonie DeCuir; and daughter-in-law Marsha Pugh.
Pallbearers will be Micky Pugh, Joe Mac Pugh, Peter Sattler, Clay Switzer, Michael Pugh and David Pugh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Azalea Estates for the wonderful care and companionship which they provided Juliet in her final years, also along with Maison Teche Nursing Facility.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 337-276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.