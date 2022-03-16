A funeral service will be held celebrating the life of Juliet Eldridge Broussard, 89, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Fr. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 11 a.m.
Juliet was born on April 1, 1932, in Loreauville to the late John and Adele Broussard Eldridge and was one of nine children. She passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
Juliet was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She adored and cherished the time she spent with her family. She will fondly be remembered as the queen of cleaning, washing, scrubbing, ironing, sewing and cooking.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynette Broussard, Lindy Broussard Jr. and wife Wiggy, Ryan Broussard and wife Carmen and Ricky Broussard and wife Bridget; grandchildren Logan Hensgens Pearce and husband Jonathan Fletcher Pearce, Molly Katherine Germany, Jack Thomas Germany, Noah David Broussard, Matthew David Broussard, Alec Jude Broussard, Emma Claire Broussard and Ella Cate Broussard; and one sister, Joyce Tartamus.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lindy Joseph Broussard Sr.; her parents; three sisters, Florine Cutrera, Marguerite Upp and Constance McCamie; and four brothers, TJ Eldridge, Gus Allen Eldridge, Darrel Eldridge and Keith Eldridge.
Pallbearers will be Lindy Broussard Jr., Ryan Broussard, Ricky Broussard, Jack Thomas Germany, Noah David Broussard, Matthew David Broussard, Alec Jude Broussard and Jonathan Fletcher Pearce.