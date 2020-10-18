A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Julien Marius Stokes, 28, who passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. Matt Woollett will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by Joycelyn McDaniel, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Julien, a dual citizen of France and the United States, was born on September 5, 1992, in Marseille, France, and was very proud of his French heritage. An extraordinary math student, he was a 2010 graduate of Catholic High and attended the University of Louisiana Lafayette. Julien loved rap music, great city skyscrapers, cars, clothes, steak and lobster dinners and spending time with his family and friends. He was a movie buff, always enjoying watching movies with his grandparents, and was a true diehard fan of the New Orleans Saints. Julien had a strong spirit and was very opinionated but always strived to make his family proud, and he was especially proud of his little brother. He had a deep thirst for faith and we know that he found it on his very last day here on earth.
Survivors include his father, Leif Stokes and wife Jayne of New Iberia; mother, Agnes Cappello of Breaux Bridge; sister, who he shared a very special bond with throughout his life, Marion Stokes of New Iberia; brothers Josh Pellerin and wife Tiffani of New Iberia, Caleb Pellerin of Verona, New Jersey, and Sammy Stokes of New Iberia; grandparents, Glenn and Yvonne Stokes of New Iberia and Therese Cappello of Marseille, France.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marius Cappello.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Stokes, Josh Pellerin, Jason Hartweck, Benjamin Matkin, Glenn Stokes III and Shea Simmons.
Honorary pallbearer are Jay Guittierez and Ashton Stokes.
