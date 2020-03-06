FRANKLIN — Julian Ja’Mard Perry, 33, a resident of New Iberia and a native of Franklin, passed away on February 27, 2020 at his residence.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 8 a.m. until a Rosary being recited at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin. Tributes will follow the recitation of the Rosary.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Peter Emusa serving as the celebrant.
Burial will follow Mass services in the St. Jules Catholic Church Cemetery in Franklin.
Memories of Julian will forever remain in the hearts of his parents, Darrell C. Perry and Jolene Ireland Perry; one brother, Darion J. Perry all of Franklin; eleven aunts and uncles; one godchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Juilian was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents and two uncles.
