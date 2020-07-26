Julia Nicholas Vitatoe

A Graveside service will be held for Mrs. Julia Mae Vitatoe, 80, the former Julia Mae Nicholas, at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Matthew Cemetery with Rev. Francis L. Davis, officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday at Fletcher Funeral Home 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 2:59 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to the union of the late William (Frog) and Maudry Lewis Nicholas on November 12, 1939.
She was a 1958 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School and attended Grambling University. She worked tirelessly as a Patient Care Provider. Julia was an active, faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church No. 2 in New Iberia, where she served as the President of the Mission Society. She was also a longtime dedicated member of the Union Sixth District Baptist Association. In the Union Sixth District Baptist Association, she served as Area Coordinator of the Young People’s Department and served with the Sunshine Band, Wedding of Roses Pageant and the Christmas Gala. In the Women’s Ministry, she served with the Nurses Guild, Breast Awareness and Helping Hands committees. Sister Vitatoe was a most loved leader in the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention Young People’s Department. She served for many years in the Southwest Region with the Sunshine Band and Wedding of Roses Pageant. With a thirst for God’s word she completed the Congress of Christian Education C.O.P. P. Diploma program.
She leaves to cherish in God’s care, two sons, Kedrell Vitatoe (Sharon) of New Iberia and Lynn Rogers of Norfolk, Virginia; three daughters, Lakeshia Wesley (Henry), Rosalind Alexander (Jesse) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Candrell Rogers of Willmington, Illinois; two brothers, James Nicholas Sr. (Charlotte) and Rev. Ron Nicholas of New Iberia; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Vitatoe Sr.; son Harold Vitatoe Jr.; grandson Idi Rogers; parents, William (Frog) Nicholas and Maudry Lewis Nicholas; two brothers, William “Big Sam” Nicholas and Larry Nicholas; five sisters, Delores N. Walker, Ellen Nicholas, Willa Mae Nicholas, Laura Faye Simon and Barbara Johnson.
Active Pallbearers will be Jerry Kinchen Jr., Perez Lively, Warren Nicholas, Kevin Walker, Gianni Williams and Harold Willliams.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jesse Alexander, Bobby Comeaux, Wallace Lightfoot, James Nicholas Sr., Ronald Nicholas and Henry Wesley.
