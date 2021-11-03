Julia “Julie” Willis

Funeral services will be conducted for Julia “Julie” Ward Willis, 83, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at David Funeral Home Chapel with Paul DuPuis officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre’ Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, and resume from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
A native of Louistown, Pennsylvania, and resident of New Iberia, Julia “Julie” W. Willis passed away at 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at her residence.
She loved cooking, and though cooking was not her strong suit, she loved trying. She also loved spending time with the family on a limited basis but loved her grandbabies. Her hobbies were spending her quiet time at Walmart and Rose’s. In her spare time at home, she loved watching all the old westerns and soap operas. She had a very special bodyguard “DeeDee.”
Julie is survived by her children Karl Frank Lowe Jr. (Sharon) of Baltimore, Maryland, Mary Broussard of New Iberia, Judy Nowlin of New Iberia, Linda Reaux of New Iberia and Thomas Lowe (Loretta) of New Iberia; twenty-one grandchildren; forty-six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Julie was preceded in death by her spouse Karl Frank Lowe Sr.; parents John R. and Prudence Rose Ward; four children, John R. Lowe Sr., Theresa Lowe, Bernard Lowe and Susan Rodrigues; one grandson, John R. Lowe Jr.; one great-grandson, Christopher Lowe; one brother, Bernard Lowe; two sons-in-law, William “Bill Dog” Broussard and Jerry Paul Reaux; and her best friend Tina Grow.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dustin Lowe, Bruno Lowe, Justin Champagne, Heather Lowe, Jeffery Lowe, Michael Valentine, Shawn Lewis and Thomas “Popeye” Lowe.
The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice for all the love and support they showed to our mother and all our family members during this difficult time. Special thank you to Ashley, Briana, Piper, Patricia and Miss Charlotte.