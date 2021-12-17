Judy Segura Rivers

RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Judy “Maw” Segura Rivers, 75, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church. Fr. Nathan Comeaux will officiate. Following the mass, Judy will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, with the Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m. until service time.
A native of Lafayette and resident of New Iberia, Judy passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Born on November 14, 1946, to the late Armance and Amanda Trim Segura, she was one of four children to that union.
Affectionately known as “Maw,” she held the title of matriarch and peacekeeper of the family. Maw lived her entire life for her children and grandchildren. She was employed at Avery Island Elementary as the Cafeteria Manager from 1982-1993 and then Clerk/Shift Manager at K&B/Rite Aid from 1982-2018.
When not working she passed her time watching Court TV, LSU and Saints football.
Maw was an excellent cook and her lemon meringue pie that she prepared for all of her family at Christmas time was highly anticipated. Maw will be dearly missed, yet her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter Wendy R. Yoder and husband Raymond “Blair”; two sons, Chance D. Rivers and wife Lori and Toby J. Rivers, all of New Iberia; nine grandchildren, Samantha Bourque, Amber Rivers, Jeston Rivers, Amanda Romero, Raymond “Collin” Yoder, Harley Rivers, Kinzie Rivers, Jayse Rivers and Seajee Rivers; six great-grandchildren, Nayton Rivers, Ta’tiona Brooks, King Bernard, Mitchell Rivers, Ja’Brison Green and Janyla Green; one sister, Lois Romero of New Iberia; and sister-in-law Delores Segura of New Iberia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Melvin “Johnny” Rivers; and two brothers, Jerry Segura and Rayward Segura.
Pallbearers will be Chance Rivers, Jayse Rivers, Toby Rivers, Collin Yoder, Blair Yoder and Gerald Castille. Jeston Rivers and Nayton Rivers will be honorary pallbearers.