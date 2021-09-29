Funeral services will be conducted for Judy Eve Derise, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary service will be prayed in the funeral home on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at noon.
A native of Weeks Island and resident of Lydia, Mrs. Judy E. Derise, 90, passed away at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
She loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them, making sure all were fed before leaving the house. Some of her favorite hobbies were crafting, Keno and painting.
Mrs. Derise is survived by her children Lana Thibodeaux (Ricky), Jan Derise (Dwayne) and Ginger Guidroz (Laney); daughter-in-law Rosie Derise; grandchildren Reggie Thibodeaux (Stacey), Brady Derise (Jamie), Ross Derise (Jamie), Kelle Thibodeaux (Jeremy), Patrick Migues (Kay), Chase Derise (Courtney), Madison LeMaire (Eric) and Stefani Derise; great-grandchildren Max, Kaelyn, Abby, Gabby, Gavin, Malloree, Tori, Baileigh, Fisher, Joslyn, Luke, Harper and Ava; great-great-grandchildren Pierce, Zoey and Joel; siblings Francis St’ Pierre; and godchild Helen LaBiche.
Mrs. Derise was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Roy “Boxcar” Derise; her mother, Aline DeRoche LeBlanc; two sons, Rocky Derise and Jimmy Derise; sibling Durabelle Landry; and daughter-in-law Pauline Derise.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Reggie Thibodeaux, Brady Derise, Ross Derise, Patrick Migues, Chase Derise, Max Derise.
Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Thibodeaux, Dwayne Derise and Laney Guidroz.
The family of Judy E. Derise would like to thank Rachell Kapp for all the love and support that she shared with their mother.
