ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Judy Ann Douet, 74, who passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Rev. Jason Vidrine will officiate at the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Readers will be Timmi McHugh and Lani Martin. Logan Martin, Meagan Martin and Falyn Martin will serve as gift bearers.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, October 1, 2021. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
During her life Judy was employed with the St. Martin Parish School Board, M&C Contractors and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. She loved spending time with her family and dancing and also enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds. Mrs. Judy was a devout member of St. Martin De Tours Catholic Church where she attended Mass daily.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry Martin (Jaime) and Ty Martin (Lani); two sisters, Rosadel Breaux and Janet Berard (Kenneth); eight grandchildren, Chet Martin, Logan Martin, Meagan Martin, Sage Martin, Jack David Martin, Falyn Martin, William Martin and Andrew Martin; and two great-grandchildren, Emmy Peltier and Onyx Denais.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arville and Theresa Douet and one sister, Joyce (Nolan) Theriot.
Pallbearers will be Chet Martin, Sage Martin, Jack David Martin, Lorne Theriot, Kent Berard and Trace McHugh.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Martin and Andrew Martin.
The family would like to thank Lankmark of Acadiana and Traditions Hospice for their care and compassion.