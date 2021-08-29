Judith Durio

Funeral services for Judith Savoy Durio will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville with Rev. Michael Russo, officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation will be held at Martin and Castille Funeral Home, 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, followed by a celebration of life tribute. Visitation will resume Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Judith, 81, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021, with her daughters at her side. Judy considered Jenny, Kathy and their families her greatest blessings and the feeling was mutual.
Judy, known to many in educational circles of the parish and state as Judy Guidry, was born in 1939 to the late Boykin Savoy Sr. and Winnie Derouen Savoy. She attended Mt. Carmel Academy for her elementary and high school years. Throughout her education in both high school and college, Judy remained an honor student, receiving countless awards for academic excellence and leadership.
She attended SLI, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and earned her bachelor’s, master’s and specialist degrees in elementary education. A dedicated employee of the Iberia Parish School System, Judy taught first grade and thereafter held the positions of ESAA director, elementary supervisor, Title I early childhood specialist, Chapter 1 manager, supervisor of Specially Funded Programs and in 1984 became Director of Curriculum. She also served as a part-time instructor for the USL graduate education program and was an Adjunct Professor for SLCC. She retired from Iberia Parish schools in 1997 with 33 years of service.
Following retirement, Judy married her soul mate, Neal, and moved to Arnaudville. Upon his death in 2001, she put down roots in her adored community of Youngsville. Most recently she was welcomed as a resident of Azalea Estates in New Iberia.
A faith-filled mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Judy was very passionate about her religious faith and no matter what community she lived, she served as either a religion teacher, a lector, Eucharistic minister, RCIA leader, Altar society, Theresian or Come Lord Jesus member. She considered the congregation of St. Anne her family as well.
Judy leaves to celebrate her life, two daughters, Jenny Guidry Patout and husband Andre and Kathy Guidry Koch and husband Stefan; grandchildren Philip Terry and spouse Aimey, Marcelle Terry Warren and husband Andrew, all of Denver, Colorado, Gabrielle Koch and Kyle Koch of Maurice; and great-grandson Indigo Terry.
She also cherished her brother Boykin Savoy Jr. (Billy) of Ft. Pierce, Florida, and sister Cheryl and husband Glen Dugas of Loreauville. Her nieces, nephews, and a large host of dear family and friends also held special places in her heart.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, S. Neal Durio, her parents and sister-in-law Brenda Savoy.
Honored to be pallbearers are Stefan Koch, Andre Patout, Kyle Koch, Andrew Warren and Glen Dugas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Boykin Savoy Jr., Philip Terry, Darren Dugas and Matthew Savoy.
Many heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kathryn Strother and her staff for years of loving care and also to the tireless work of the ICU staff of Our Lady of Lourdes.
If a remembrance is considered, the preference of the family is to have donations made to St. Anne Church for the New Church Construction-Expansion Fund in memory of Judith Durio.
Due to present COVID conditions, if attending services, please wear a mask and remain socially distanced in honor of Judy.
