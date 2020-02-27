Joycia Verdun Paul

Joycia Mae “Cutie” Verdun Paul, 93, a resident and native of Verdunville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 3:25 p.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
Visitation will be observed on Friday February 28, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin. Tributes will follow the recitation of the Rosary.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Father Peter Emusa serving as the celebrant.
Burial will follow Mass services in the St. Jules Catholic Church Cemetery in Franklin.
Cherishing her memories are her five children, Lennel Gregory “Greg” Paul and wife Brenda of Franklin, Elvis E. Paul and wife Cynthia of Lafayette, Bonnie G. Paul-Olivier and husband Clyde of New Iberia, Quintin Paul of Verdunville and Ruel A. Paul of Lafayette; seven grandchildren; and two former daughters-in-law, Ursula Francis Paul of Lafayette and Rhona Paul of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joycia was preceded in death by: her parents, Robert “Man” Verdun and Leilia St. Julien Verdun; her husband, Adam R. Paul; five sisters and three brothers.
